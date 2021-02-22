Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Reaches $151,675.59 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $151,675.59 and approximately $2,110.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,650,492 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

