SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $132.25 million and $3.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,976,797 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.