SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 3049494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

