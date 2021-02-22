Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,646. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

