Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.99 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Skycoin has a market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

