Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.99

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 4437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 300,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

