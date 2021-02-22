Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 73.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $192.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $3,667,240 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

