SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 18.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) were up 18.4% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 8,700,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,256,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.