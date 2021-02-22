SmartCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,360.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $73,360.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,496.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.50 or 0.03238536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00374119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.84 or 0.01132478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

