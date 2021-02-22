Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1.10 million worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 127.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.03 or 0.00727130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00061252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

