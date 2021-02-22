Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $184,785.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00165890 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

