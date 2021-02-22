SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Down 0.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 36,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

