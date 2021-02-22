SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Down 0.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 36,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

