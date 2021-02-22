Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
NYSE:SNN traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $49.29.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
