Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,646. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.