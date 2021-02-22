Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
NYSE SNN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,646. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
