Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 394,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,165. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.