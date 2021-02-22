Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $268.00 and last traded at $269.65. Approximately 3,804,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,740,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
