Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $268.00 and last traded at $269.65. Approximately 3,804,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,740,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

