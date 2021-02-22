Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Shares Down 6.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.29. 6,321,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,666,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

