Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.81

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 270166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

