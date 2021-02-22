Social Send (SEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $460.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $936,123.04 and approximately $460.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002736 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002104 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

