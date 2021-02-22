Solana (SOL) Price Tops $13.34

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Solana has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $680.75 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $13.34 or 0.00026612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00706718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

