SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $321.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.02 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

