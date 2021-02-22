SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $321.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

