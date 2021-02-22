SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,541 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $264,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $17.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.02 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

