Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 336,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 414,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

SOLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Soliton by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

