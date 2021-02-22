Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 336,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 414,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
SOLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.
About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)
Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.