Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s share price was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 204,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 158,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

