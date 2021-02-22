South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

