Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson Sells 12,036 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $34.85. 1,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

