Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.15

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 332694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

