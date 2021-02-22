SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0094 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. SparksPay has a market cap of $88,229.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,502,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,418,436 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

