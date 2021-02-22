Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 157,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 275,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.96 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Alan Lee Barker sold 71,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$35,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,358,384.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

