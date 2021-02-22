SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,406 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

CWB traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

