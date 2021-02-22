SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.20 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.