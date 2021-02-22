SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $50.74. 15,862 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

