SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $314.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.46 and a 200-day moving average of $297.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $316.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

