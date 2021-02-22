SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 77,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

