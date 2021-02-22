SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Trading Down 0.8%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.67 and last traded at $101.95. 1,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYE. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.