SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89. Approximately 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.