SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

