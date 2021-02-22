SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,224. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

