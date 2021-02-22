SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.25

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 42570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,985,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.