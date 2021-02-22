SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.06

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.06 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 261134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

