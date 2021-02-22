Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00232496 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002176 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011737 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

