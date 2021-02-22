Spendcoin Market Capitalization Hits $48.42 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 89% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $48.42 million and approximately $56.47 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,350,914 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.