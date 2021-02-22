Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 5,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

