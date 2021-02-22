Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 944,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,636.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 409,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 408,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

