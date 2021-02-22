SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
FLOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
FLOW traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,133. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SPX FLOW
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
