SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FLOW traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,133. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

