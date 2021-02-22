Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Square by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $276.57 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.