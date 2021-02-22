Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.70.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.85. 270,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.83, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.