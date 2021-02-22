SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

SSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 307.72 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.01. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.60).

In other news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

