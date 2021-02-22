St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Sells C$91,200.00 in Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Neha Edah Tally sold 120,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,303,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$990,496.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$2.20.
About St-Georges Eco-Mining
